Snow Tha Product – Good Nights And Bad Mornings Tour

Today, Grammy nominated singer, rapper and actress Snow Tha Product announced her 2024 “Good Nights And Bad Mornings” tour across the U.S. and Mexico. The 30+ date run kicks off on Saturday, August 10 in Riverside, CA at Riverside Municipal Auditorium, with stops in Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more before wrapping up on Saturday, October 5 in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern.

Ticket Sale Schedule

Artist Presale: Tuesday, May 14 (10 AM)

Local Presales: Wednesday, May 15 (10 AM local)

Spotify Presale: Thursday, May 16 (10 AM local)

All Presales End: Friday, May 17 (9 AM local)

Public On Sale: Friday, May 17 (10 AM local)

Stay updated on the “Good Nights And Bad Mornings” tour by following Snow Tha Product on Instagram, Youtube, and Facebook at @SnowThaProduct.

In addition to the tour announcement, Snow unveiled her new single “So What,” available everywhere.

“So What” is a melodic and infectious track that delves into the complexities of relationships. Snow paints a vivid picture of a turbulent relationship where the female protagonist is constantly threatening to walk away. However, instead of succumbing to the emotional turmoil, Snow adopts a defiant “so what” attitude, emphasizing her resilience and determination to protect her heart. With its catchy hooks and irresistible beats, the song captures the essence of Snow’s unique style and attitude. “So What” is not just a song; it’s a bold statement of self-assurance and strength, set against a backdrop of infectious melodies.

