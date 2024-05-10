Camila Cabello ft Lil Nas X – He Knows

Camila Cabello has released brand new track “HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X)” from her forthcoming album C,XOXO, out June 28th on Interscope Records.

C,XOXO is written by Camila and brought to life with executive producer El Guincho (Rosalia, FKA twigs, Frank Ocean) and co-producer Jasper Harris (Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Jack Harlowe).

“HE KNOWS (featuring Lil Nas X),” with its propulsive, clapping beat paints a picture of a cat-and-mouse game between baddies and their prey. “I think he knows when I play with him like that,” Camila teases a smitten suitor who is wrapped around her finger. Lil Nas X adds more drama exclaiming “On the real imma take his soul, Imma take him from his hoes, On the real I think he knows.”

