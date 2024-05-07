The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

The Mysterines – Sink Ya Teeth

Alex Teitz
THE MYSTERINES by Steve Gullick

Today, Liverpool alternative rock band The Mysterines have released the official video for their latest single “Sink Ya Teeth,” the second track to be taken from their highly-anticipated new album Afraid of Tomorrows, due for release on June 7 via Fiction Records / Virgin.

Afraid-of-Tomorrows

Shot in a North London warehouse, the Sarah Ebert directed video features frontwoman Lia Metcalfe in a vibrant party scene that quickly descends into chaos as intoxication takes hold. What starts as a joyous celebration turns into unhinged scenes of despair.

Lia said about the making of the video “It was great fun. Basically got our label to pay for a huge party with loads of crazy characters. It was like a fever dream.. I went home eventually”.

The Mysterines 2024 Live Dates

Summer Shows:

May 10 – FOCUS Wales 2024, UK

May 11 – Are You Listening? Festival, Reading, UK

May 17 – London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 24 – In It Together Festival, Wales, UK

May 25 – Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UK

June 9 – Best Kept Secret, Netherlands

June 21 – Southside Festival, Germany

June 23 – Hurricane Festival, Germany

July 7 – Crystal Palace Park, London (supporting Bloc Party)

July 11 – 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK

July 20 – Tsunami Festival, Spain

July 25 – Truck Festival, Steventon, UK

July 26 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK

August 2 – Y Not Festival, UK

August 3 – Rocken Am Brocken, Germany

September 28 – Evolution Festival – St. Louis, MO

October 5 – Manchester Venue TBA

Headline Tour:

October 18 – Whelan’s, Dublin

October 19 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast

October 20 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow *SOLD OUT*

October 22 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham *SOLD OUT*

October 23 – Thekla, Bristol *SOLD OUT*

October 24 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

October 26 – Olympia, Liverpool

October 28 – Antwerp, Belgium

October 30 – Molotow Skybar, Hamburg

October 31 – Badehaus, Berlin

November 2 – Niebo, Warshaw

November 3 – Futurum, Prague

Novembre 4 – Kranhalle, Munich

November 6 – Biko, Milan

November 7 – Exil, Zurich

November 8 – La Boule Noire, Paris

