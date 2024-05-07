The Mysterines – Sink Ya Teeth
Today, Liverpool alternative rock band The Mysterines have released the official video for their latest single “Sink Ya Teeth,” the second track to be taken from their highly-anticipated new album Afraid of Tomorrows, due for release on June 7 via Fiction Records / Virgin.
Shot in a North London warehouse, the Sarah Ebert directed video features frontwoman Lia Metcalfe in a vibrant party scene that quickly descends into chaos as intoxication takes hold. What starts as a joyous celebration turns into unhinged scenes of despair.
Lia said about the making of the video “It was great fun. Basically got our label to pay for a huge party with loads of crazy characters. It was like a fever dream.. I went home eventually”.
The Mysterines 2024 Live Dates
Summer Shows:
May 10 – FOCUS Wales 2024, UK
May 11 – Are You Listening? Festival, Reading, UK
May 17 – London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 24 – In It Together Festival, Wales, UK
May 25 – Live at Leeds in the Park, Leeds, UK
June 9 – Best Kept Secret, Netherlands
June 21 – Southside Festival, Germany
June 23 – Hurricane Festival, Germany
July 7 – Crystal Palace Park, London (supporting Bloc Party)
July 11 – 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK
July 20 – Tsunami Festival, Spain
July 25 – Truck Festival, Steventon, UK
July 26 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield, UK
August 2 – Y Not Festival, UK
August 3 – Rocken Am Brocken, Germany
September 28 – Evolution Festival – St. Louis, MO
October 5 – Manchester Venue TBA
Headline Tour:
October 18 – Whelan’s, Dublin
October 19 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
October 20 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow *SOLD OUT*
October 22 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham *SOLD OUT*
October 23 – Thekla, Bristol *SOLD OUT*
October 24 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
October 26 – Olympia, Liverpool
October 28 – Antwerp, Belgium
October 30 – Molotow Skybar, Hamburg
October 31 – Badehaus, Berlin
November 2 – Niebo, Warshaw
November 3 – Futurum, Prague
Novembre 4 – Kranhalle, Munich
November 6 – Biko, Milan
November 7 – Exil, Zurich
November 8 – La Boule Noire, Paris
