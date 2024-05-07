Quivers – Oyster Cuts

Today, Merge Records announces the signing of Quivers, the Melbourne, Australia–based purveyors of jangle-damaged guitar pop whose music has drawn praise from the likes of Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, and the legendary R.E.M.!

Quivers are hitting the ground running, too: Their Merge debut, Oyster Cuts hits on August 9, 2024.

To celebrate the occasion, they’re sharing a shot-on-VHS clip for lead single “Apparition.”

We’re celebrating as well: Quivers have officially been added to our anniversary celebration, Merge 35, which kicks off a summer mini tour of the United States. They’ll return Stateside this fall for an extensive tour, including dates with Superchunk!

“Apparition” is Quivers’ biggest-sounding song yet, a heart-forward belter that takes on the shape of a forgotten favorite resurfacing on the radio during a late-night drive, soaring guitars meeting heavy revelations about the self with startling clarity. The DIY video, shot by the band on a camcorder and featuring costumes made by drummer Holly Thomas, follows a lonesome ghost owl as it gets ready for band practice.

Quivers on “Apparition”:

We made the filmclip for “Apparition” ourselves over two days with a borrowed Handicam. In our excitement to join our dream label, Merge, we thought it best to make no big moves, just deliver a $0 filmclip and be ourselves, albeit in homemade ghost owl costumes. The song is about trying to move on even while taking your ghosts with you, a realization that even grief has humor in it. It’s also a commitment to friendship, and playing in a band, and the idea that songs will clear the smoke and hold us together sometimes.

Before Oyster Cuts’ August 9 release, Quivers will visit the United States for a mini tour that begins in Carrboro, NC, on Friday, July 26, at the Merge 35 festival. An extensive worldwide tour is in the offing, with more dates to follow in the US, UK, EU, and Quivers’ home turf, Australia.

Quivers on tour:

Jun 14 Kyneton, AU – Major Tom’s

Jun 15 Beechworth, AU – Tanswells

Jun 21 Melbourne, AU – Northcote Social Club

Jul 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Merge 35)

Jul 29 Seattle, WA – Substation

Jul 31 Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Aug 01 Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool

Aug 02 Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong

Aug 04 Richmond, VA – Get Tight Lounge

Aug 30 Adelaide, AU – Queen’s Theatre

Sep 06 Ballarat, AU – The Eastern

Sep 07 Castlemaine, AU – The Bridge Hotel

Oct 14 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner*

Oct 15 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall*

Oct 16 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

Oct 17 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room*

Oct 18 Sioux Falls, SD – Icon Lounge*

Oct 19 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater*

Oct 21 Austin, TX – Radio / East*

Oct 22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

Oct 23 New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre*

Nov 01 Canberra, AU – Sideways

Nov 02 Sydney, AU – Waywards

Nov 03 Port Kembla, AU – The Servo

Nov 15 Hobart, AU – Altar

Nov 16 Brisbane, AU – Black Bear Lodge

Dec 03 Dresden, DE – Ostpol

Dec 05 Hamburg, DE – Hebebühne

Dec 06 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Dec 10 Paris, FR – Supersonic

Dec 11 London, UK – The Lexington

Dec 12 Manchester, UK – Castle Hotel

* w/ Superchunk

