Pride Month Barbie – Fun

Today, L.A. synth-pop duo Pride Month Barbie, formed in 2022 by solo artists Tyler Holmes and Josephine Shetty (aka Kohinoorgasm), share track “Fun,” from their forthcoming debut LP, All The Girls in the Room Say ‘Sorry,’ dropping June 14 via Queer, independent record label, Get Better Records.

“Fun” is a multimedia video and animation film by Paradise Khanmalek exploring femme, queer absurdity, the simultaneous depth and frivolity of glitter, and maximalist combinations of texture, color, pattern, and media.

Shiny imagery, vibrant and eccentric maximalist styles, and femme frivolity are often culturally regarded as superficial, irrational, and lowbrow. Similarly, femme sensuality, existence, and queerness is disregarded by the misogynistic status quo. This film traverses the depths of light, color, texture, and medium – from the fiery glowing sunlight that beams down upon earth to the refracted light that shines brilliantly off tinsel.

Woven into this imagery is Pride Month Barbie (PMB), a band comprising two queer artists that experiment with, question, and satirize the conventions of their identities and experiences. In the song, PMB examines the nuance of the ways we have fun. Sometimes born out of boredom, self-destruction, carelessness, or carefreeness, the socially sanctioned, as well as the socially taboo, approaches to fun, leisure, and pleasure can be an escape from or test of reality. “Fun” is currently PMB’s longest-form track, taking the listener on a 9-minute journey through multiple genres, stylings, emotions, and arcs.

