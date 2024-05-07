Hinds – VIVA HINDS

Beloved Spanish indie rockers Hinds announce their utterly triumphant fourth album today, entitled VIVA HINDS, and share its lead single “Boom Boom Back” featuring Beck. Shortly after the band made their debut ten years ago, they hit what felt like an insurmountable obstacle – they had to change their name from Deers to Hinds for legal reasons. But, as their fans began to greet them at shows by cheering “¡VIVA HINDS!”, the band soon realized that what initially felt like an ending was actually just the beginning. Fast forward to 2023, and VIVA HINDS was written by the band’s co-founders, co-vocalists, co-guitarists and co-songwriters Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote after a series of endings. They hit a creative rut after releasing their 2020 album The Prettiest Curse, and their bassist and drummer devastatingly decided to leave the band. They also split with their management team, lost touring revenue due to lockdowns, and were without a label for the first time. But when Perrote and Cosials got together to write again it became clear that their connection, one so special that they call themselves “millionaires in friendship,” would be all they needed to get them through. VIVA HINDS – the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds’ career – is only the beginning.

VIVA HINDS, which features the band’s first-ever Spanish language songs, as well as collaborations with the likes of Beck and Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten, will be released on September 6th via Lucky Number. Recorded in rural France, the album was produced by Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineered by the GRAMMY-nominated Tom Roach, and mixed by GRAMMY-winning engineer Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg).

Alongside the announcement of VIVA HINDS, the band shares their massive lead single “Boom Boom Back.” Following the previously released single “Coffee” which also appears on the album, “Boom Boom Back” is the first song Hinds wrote for the record and the hypnotic track features Beck, who they met by chance at a film screening on a trip to LA. The accompanying music video, brimming with bravado and Hinds’ unmistakeable charm, was filmed in Hollywood and directed by Perote and Cosials themselves.

Tour Dates

May 11th – Barcelona, ES – Fango

May 17th – Paris, FR – Supersonic Records (Sold Out)

May 19th – Munich, DE – Pfingstfestival

May 21st – Berlin, DE – Monarch (Sold Out)

May 24th – Madrid, ES – Tomavistas Festival

May 26th – Brighton, UK – Prince Albert (Matinee and Evening) (Sold Out)

May 27th – London, UK – The Lower Third (Sold Out)

May 28th – London, UK – The Lower Third (Sold Out)

September 13th – London, UK – Lafayette

October 9th – Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Indie Rocks

October 12th – San Diego, CA – Casbah

October 15th – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 17th – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

October 18th – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 20th – Madison, WI – High Noon

October 21st – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

October 22nd – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

October 23rd – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

October 25th – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

October 26th – Washington DC – Union Stage

October 28th – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

October 29th – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

