Draag – Microgravity Tank
Today, Draag have shared “Microgravity tank,” the second preview of their highly anticipated new EP Actually, the quiet is nice.
On the ominous, detuned track, principal songwriter Adrian Acosta shares “I used to live in a house that had this very unusual energy. It’s the kind of energy I could only connect to that specific house. It was quite haunting. Every few months or so, I’ll have a Deja vu moment that brings me back to that house. When it fades, all I can think about is how my better years are behind me.”
Tour Dates:
05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
All shows supporting Wednesday
