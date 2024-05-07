Draag – Microgravity Tank

Today, Draag have shared “Microgravity tank,” the second preview of their highly anticipated new EP Actually, the quiet is nice.

On the ominous, detuned track, principal songwriter Adrian Acosta shares “I used to live in a house that had this very unusual energy. It’s the kind of energy I could only connect to that specific house. It was quite haunting. Every few months or so, I’ll have a Deja vu moment that brings me back to that house. When it fades, all I can think about is how my better years are behind me.”

Tour Dates:

05/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/16 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

05/24 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

05/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

05/28 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

05/30 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

All shows supporting Wednesday

#draagsadpeople