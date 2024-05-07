CMAT – Aw, Shoot!

CMAT, the bold, bright BRIT-nominated voice out of Ireland blending country, pop, and a flair for wit and whimsy has released a new single “Aw, Shoot” – a kitchen-sink drama with a western edge and an undeniable, boot-stomping hook.

CMAT, who describes herself wittily as a “sad country song of a woman,” shares the backstory and inspiration for “Aw, Shoot” here:

“So there I was, in Paris, France, in a rented flat. I was trying to write songs but it wasn’t going very well at all. I was drinking three bottles of wine a day (Cote du Provence) and I didn’t have any human contact for maybe two weeks, and I was going a little bit crazy, voices in my head etc etc. One evening there was a knock at the door. Who could it be?! I opened the door to find an American girl, who said the following: “Oh! You’re not my friend!” and then turned and walked away. Turns out she got the floors mixed-up, American system vs European flooring system. This was actually a seminal plot point in my favourite tv show Emily in Paris. And then? Well, I properly lost my mind. But on the bright side, I got a banger out of it!”

