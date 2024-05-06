Vicky Farewell – Love Ya Like Me

This Friday, Los Angeles-based indie pop artist Vicky Farewell will release her new album, Give A Damn, via Mac’s Record Label.

Today Farewell shares the album’s final pre-release single, “Love Ya Like Me.”

Drawing inspiration from artists like Gal Costa and Heatwave, “Love Ya Like Me” is a soul ballad that sees Farewell portraying the nuances of unfamiliar love. “I like playing around with different key centers in a pop ballad,” explains Farewell. “It makes the song more memorable and gives it a unique personality.”

For those in the Los Angeles area, Farewell has announced an album release show on May 15th at Zebulon, with support from King Pari & Daryl Johns along with a DJ set from Mac DeMarco and Kiera McNally.

