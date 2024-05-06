Thick – Mother

On their last single, “Father,” THICK grappled with raw emotions stemming from parental death over a serrated rock instrumental. Now, the Brooklyn punk institution flips the script with empowering follow-up, “Mother.” The Epitaph Records-issued song is a feisty ode to people who inadvertently end up caretakers in romantic relationships — an eye-opening acknowledgement to those forced to prioritize their partner’s wellbeing over their own. The act confronts this theme head-on in the opening lines: “I’m not your mother / I didn’t carry you for nine months in my womb / I’m just your lover / And I’m tired of getting those two roles confused.” “Mother” is accompanied by a video that contrasts drab domestic scenes with an invigorating live rooftop performance from THICK.

The energetic protest against becoming the parental figure in your relationship was crafted at Grammy nominee producer Will Yip’s Philadelphia studio by guitarist/vocalist Nikki Sisti and bassist/vocalist Kate Black along with the help of drummer Kaleen Reading (of Mannequin Pussy).

On the track, THICK shares: “Mother” is a shoutout to all the caretakers in relationships who are sick and tired of falling into that role. It’s an easy trap to fall into, you start a relationship with love and care, then start to carry the burden of your partner’s wounds, becoming the parental figure, and wanting to heal them more than they want to heal themselves. Put simply: I’m not your fucking mother, I’m your motherfucking lover.”

On the video: “The music video was filmed by friend and Brooklyn artist Sydney Tate with the intention of channelling a familiar, parent-ified place. Though the music video doesn’t explicitly represent the frustrations shared in the song, the interior decor, body language, and attire has the flavor of a bored housewife. The heavily themed interior contrasts lively scenes of the band, free of the weight of expectations, playing loudly on a rooftop.”

