Today, musician and Sub Pop recording artist SUKI WATERHOUSE is announcing THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR, a brand new headlining trek that will visit 24 cities across North America this Fall. THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR will kick off on Saturday, September 28th in Denver at Mission Ballroom and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and more.

The tour will feature direct support from RCA Records act Debbii Dawson on September 28th, and her Sub Pop labelmate Bully from October 17th through December 21st (select dates).

Special fan presales for THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR begin Wednesday, May 8th at 8am (local) and end Friday, May 10th at 9 am (local). Fans can RSVP here to receive the artist presale code on Wednesday. Tickets for the general public will be on sale Friday, May 10th at 10 am (local) here.

The tour will be in support of Suki’s forthcoming album, which includes “Faded,” “My Fun,” “To Love,” and “OMG,” and is due out later this year worldwide on Sub Pop.

SUKI WATERHOUSE ‘THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR’ 2024 DATES:

Sat. Sep. 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

Thu. Oct. 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

Fri. Oct. 18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Sat. Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Mon. Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

Tue. Oct. 22 – San Diego, CA – The Sound ^

Wed. Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Mon. Oct. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom ^

Tue. Oct. 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Mon. Dec. 02 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Tue. Dec. 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

Wed. Dec. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Fri. Dec. 06 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

Sat. Dec. 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Tue. Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^

Wed. Dec. 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Fri. Dec. 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

Sat. Dec. 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

Tue. Dec. 17 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Thu. Dec. 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

Sat. Dec. 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson

