Cassadee Pope – The Hereditary Tour

Today, GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope has announced her U.S. headlining tour, The Hereditary Tour, kicking off this summer. The announcement follows the news of her upcoming LP, Hereditary, out July 12.

Cassadee’s upcoming album, Hereditary, out July 12 marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots. Her latest single and music video for “Three of Us” was released earlier this week in support of Mental Health Month, as she invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community.

The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off July 11 in Anaheim, California and visiting Los Angeles, Knoxville, Albany, Charleston and more before wrapping on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The announcement will be accompanied by VIP packages for sale on today, Monday May 6 at noon ET with general on sale tickets taking place Tuesday, May 7 at 10am local time.

Schick Intuition is thrilled to sponsor Cassadee Pope on this headline tour promoting their Advanced Moisture and Sensitive Care products, allowing fans to claim special prizes each night of the tour!

Cassadee will also be performing at this year’s When We Were Young Festival this October 19-20 in Las Vegas, NV (billed as Hey Monday) and on the Emo’s Not Dead Cruise February 4-8 (also billed as Hey Monday).

Upcoming Cassadee Pope U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 – Anaheim, California – Chain Reaction~

July 12 – Los Angeles, California – The Peppermint Club~

July 13 – Mesa, Arizona – Nile Underground~

July 14 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp Festival

July 19 – Knoxville, Tennessee- Open Chord*

July 20 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Turntable*

July 21 – Louisville Kentucky – Headliners Music Hall*

July 23 – Albany, New York – Empire Live*

July 24 – Syracuse, New York – Funk ‘N Waffles*

July 26 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Elevation 27*

July 27 – Durham, North Carolina – Motorco Music Hall*

July 29 – Charleston, South Carolina – Music Farm*

July 30 – Jacksonville, Florida – Underbelly*

July 31 – West Palm Beach, Florida – Respectable Street*

~Foxies opening

*Natalia Taylar opening / Foxies direct support

