Tea Eater – The Taste

Tea Eater is releasing an animated music video for a track called ‘The Taste’ off their debut LP Obsession.

No one’s more fun in the post (or present) apocalypse than Tea Eater. Fronted by Tarra Thiessen of Gustaf and Sharkmuffin, the New York City-based art punk band’s made significant waves with frenetic performances, surf-rock-on-Neptune grooves, and sucker punch tracks about hating the DMV. Their debut LP Obsession, produced and mixed by Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Of Montreal, Bambara) and released by A Diamond Heart Production/La Fam Recordings in October 2023, showcases the whirring power of their sound, inviting you to shed your baggage and transmute your neurosis into something worth dancing about.

So far in 2024, Tea Eater completed a month-long residency in LA, released a star-shaped vinyl remix of their track ‘Cosmic Coconut,’ and released a music video for the track ‘Jack Nicholson,’ where Thiessen deep faked Jack Nicholson’s face onto her own and ate a lot of gross things on waffles in her wedding dress. Their ongoing plan is to create music videos for every non-single track from their debut LP, with the latest being ‘The Taste.’

“The Taste” music video features a colorful punk zine-inspired collage-esque animated music video by Carissa Johnson (Fuel Heart Productions). The song is a reflection on Thiessen’s recovery journey, stemming from an accident in 2018 when she fell down the stairs during a soundcheck, fracturing the back of her skull. This injury resulted in a loss of her sense of taste and smell, and as they began to return, everything had a grimy, metallic taste that she dubbed “The Taste.” The lyrics of the song describe the sensation of a little hairy brown/yellow monster crawling up her throat and vomiting on everything she ate and touches on the challenges of getting back on stage while feeling like a pile of mashed potatoes.

#teaeatertv