Skylar Simone – Shiver

Skylar Simone, Def Jam Recordings’ latest signee, makes her debut under the label with new single and music video “Shiver.”

Produced by the legendary D’Mile (H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet, and more), “Shiver” is a stunning display of Skylar’s vocal prowess, as she effortlessly flows between breathy, seductive verses and the full-bodied bridge and chorus. “Make it melt like ice when I shiver,” she sings “River open wide when I shiver”—and there’s no misunderstanding the feeling. The accompanying music video showcases the starlet’s inescapable charm as she dances around a sun-lit apartment.

“I wanted to find that perfect blend of the 90s R&B I grew up listening to and next wave / forward sonics and lyricism that I feel ultimately represent the artist I am, and am striving to be,” says Skylar on the single. ‘Shiver’ is a song from a strong, feminine perspective about communicating how you want to feel. I hope people can relate to it in their own individual way, and that it makes them feel empowered, sexy, and confident.

