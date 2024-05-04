Ravyn Lenae – Bird’s Eye

Ravyn Lenae announces her sophomore album Bird’s Eye, due August 9th via Atlantic Records.

The album – executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer, Dahi (Drake, SZA, Kendrick Lamar) – is heralded by two new songs, “Love Me Not” and “Love Is Blind.”

“Love is Blind” reminisces about a past relationship with regret but also hope for personal growth.

While “Love Me Not” portrays a tumultuous relationship of desiring someone and rejecting the notion of dependence.

“Love Me Not” arrives with a companion visual directed by Ravyn herself.

“‘Bird’s Eye’ signifies returning to a place of self-trust and unbending intuition while acknowledging the paths and turns I’ve taken to get here,” Lenae says of the album. “Revisiting the most basic parts of my identity has allowed me to fully embrace them and be proud of where I’m going.”

