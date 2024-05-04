Lullanas – Contradiction

Twin sister folk pop duo LULLANAS share their new single “contradiction,” a sweeping lament about the frustrating disconnect between what a person thinks and what they actually do say.

It’s their last single release ahead of their anticipated full-length debut Pretty Lies & Time Machines, out June 14.

Co-written with acclaimed LA-based indie pop artist Katelyn Tarver, “contradiction” was the first song penned for their debut album. “We were discussing the shared stagnant feeling we have experienced during the past few years. We talked about the disconnect between our desires and our actions, how giving too much could ironically leave you with too little, how caring deeply won’t necessarily make someone care back, and how hard work can sometimes still lead to staying in the same place. After sharing all these thoughts, we all came to the realization that maybe we are all just walking and talking contradictions.”

LULLANAS harmony-laden musings about the persistently transformative nature of relationships are immediately disarming, no matter how heartbreaking they may be. As twins, the duo work quite synergistically: Atisha is more of the lyricist who pulls from indie folk rock, while Nishita, who’s more into country pop, takes lead on melodies and guitar. For the first time, the duo teamed up with their good friend and producer Keith Goodwin (Good Old War) to co-produce Pretty Lies & Time Machines, which added a special touch to the creative process for them. They also collaborated with several esteemed artists on the album’s songwriting, including the aforementioned Katelyn Tarver, as well as Jake Etheridge, Marc Scibilia, Sam Lynch, Riley Pearce, and more

The Indian American sisters from the outskirts of Philly DIY’d their way into music while visiting their grandmother in Mumbai, recording the wistful “don’t say” on a whim at a cotton mill–turned–recording studio there. Immediately comforting and relatable, it organically amassed nearly 4 million streams on Spotify. Born in the U.S. to first-generation immigrants, their childhood included many family road trips filled with music from the Beatles, Shania Twain, and James Taylor. Today, their music echoes the manifold melodies of their upbringing. In 2020, LULLANAS released their debut EP, the nostalgic Before Everything Got Real, produced by Peter Katis (The National, The Paper Kites). Between gigs alongside Maggie Rose, Darlingside, and Wild Rivers, they toured with Peter Bradley Adams and Australian indie folk trio Sons of the East.

