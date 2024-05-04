Kit Major – Let Me In Your Band

After announcing a new EP and sharing lead single “Let Me In Your Band” earlier this year, Kit Major is back with a new music video for that lead single.

With a fusion of post-punk energy, psychedelic guitar riffs and some cheeky self-references, Major gives classic rock vibes a fun twist. Reminiscent of iconic acts like Blondie and New York Dolls, Kit Major’s sound resonates with the rebellious spirit of CBGB’s legendary scene. A must-listen for fans of Amyl & The Sniffers, Viagra Boys, Starcrawler, Green Day, Cheekface, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Kit Major’s interpretation of punk is distinctly her own, blending riff-focused grooves and indelible melodies. “Let Me in Your Band” isn’t just a song—it’s a declaration of Major’s artistic identity and a call to embrace the rebellious spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. With its infectious energy and chant-worthy lyrics, this track is a call-to-arms to anyone who’s ever heard a great band and thought, I want to be on that stage too!

Her new EP is due out later this year.

#kitmajormusic