Sasha Alex Sloan – Kids

Back again with a new heartfelt ode, Sasha Alex Sloan today shares her newest single, “Kids,” the latest taste of her forthcoming album, Me Again, out on May 17th.

The singer-songwriter, who has penned hits with artists like Sam Hunt, Charlie Puth, Idina Menzel, and Juice WRLD, gets deeply personal on this new album, and “Kids” might be her most heartfelt yet. Dedicated to her grandfather Joe, Sasha opens up on the emotional new track and shares a beautiful walk down memory lane.

Me Again, which was recorded in Nashville alongside her husband and their many pets, is a portrait of an artist navigating personal turmoil. With a career punctuated by cheeky, sometimes irreverent, pop-inflected tunes that candidly addressed her emotional battles, Me Again marks Sloan’s most forthright work yet. “With this album, I wanted to be more honest, because I was fucking sad,” she reveals.

#sadgirlsloan