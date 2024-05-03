Rachel Chinouriri – What A Devastating Turn of Events

Rising British alternative indie-pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has released her long-awaited debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events via Elektra.

What A Devastating Turn Of Events is a culmination of the experiences, challenges and joys of Chinouriri’s life so far, explored through the prism of musical stylings honed through years of experimentation and creation. Ever-eclectic and brutally honest, the album traverses life’s light and shade, the writing and sharing a healing process for Rachel, and she hopes, her listeners.

What A Devastating Turn Of Events features the singles “It Is What It Is,” “What A Devastating Turn Of Events,” “Never Need Me” and “The Hills.”

On releasing the album, Rachel shares, “This album is a culmination of the beginning of a journey I’ve been waiting to take for a while and to be honest, there were points where it might’ve not happened. I hope people are able to hear my potential and creativity and tune in for many more future albums. This album could’ve gone so many ways but I decided to try and make it reflect on my life and upbringing. I could’ve made it wonky, moody and more experimental but to get to this position has been such a struggle, especially being black and British… and now I’m just ready to have FUN. The topics are sad, but I felt like I was just so sad for years and now I feel like I’m healing and can just have fun and be free now. With releasing this album… I just feel so free and so happy. No matter what anyone thinks, I just am happy that I can hopefully perk more interest and continue to grow and flourish in music”.

Following a triumphant sold out headline show at London’s KOKO, and her sold out debut US headline shows in New York and LA, Rachel is currently back on the road for a run of intimate outstore dates in celebration of the release of What A Devastating Turn Of Events. See below for the full list of dates.

Rachel has also announced a new headline tour set to take place this November; she’ll play in Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton and play her biggest ever hometown show at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

Rachel Chinouriri 2024 live dates

Saturday 4th May – HMV Instore – The Vault, Birmingham

Monday 6th May – Rough Trade Outstore – The Fleece, Bristol

Tuesday 7th May – Rough Trade Instore – Rough Trade East, London

Wednesday 8th May – Vinilo Instore – Vinilo, Southampto

Thursday 9th May – Banquet Outstore – Kingston, Pryzm

Sunday 14th July – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, UK

Thursday 18th July – Gurtenfestival – Bern, Switzerland

Saturday 3rd August – AppleTree Garden Festival – Diepholz, Germany

Friday 9th August – Syd For Solen Festival – Copenhagen, Denmark

Friday 16th August – MS Dockville Festival – Hamburg, Germany

Saturday 17th August – Lowlands Festival – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

Friday 23rd August – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

Sunday 25th August – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

Tuesday 12th November – Oran Mor – Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 13th November – O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham, UK

Thursday 14th November – The Old Market – Brighton, UK

Saturday 16th November – Kentish Town Forum, London UK

