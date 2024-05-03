Gloom Girl MFG – Polycrisis

Today, Nashville punk quartet Gloom Girl MFG released their highly anticipated EP, Polycrisis, produced by Cage The Elephant’s Brad Shultz.

They also released the new single and video “Damaged.”

Lead singer Paige MacKinnon stated: – “‘Damaged’ is about being birthed from death. From which we’ve no choice but to move forward, often damaged, then healed, then damaged again. The ultimate Polycrisis wrapped up in the ultimate Gloom Girl MFG ballad; let us reintroduce ourselves.”

Brad Shultz praised the band: “Absolutely love working with Gloom Girl MFG! It’s so inspiring to be involved with an artist in the midst of them truly exploring, finding, and pushing the boundaries of their sound.”

Tour Dates

JUNE 1 – FRANKLIN, TN @ FRANKLIN PRIDE FESTIVAL

JUNE 21 – BIRMINGHAM, AL @ CANTEEN AT WORKPLAY

JUNE 22 – KNOXVILLE, TN @ OPEN CHORD STAGE

JUNE 23 – ATLANTA, GA @ SMITH’S OLDE BAR

JUNE 28 – LOUISVILLE, KY @ HIGH HORSE

JUNE 29 – BOWLING GREEN, KY @ TIDBALL’S

JUNE 30 – CHATTANOOGA, TN @ JJ’S BOHEMIA

JULY 30 – CHICAGO, IL @ SUBTERRANEAN

AUG 1 – 3 – APPLETON, WI @ MILE OF MUSIC

