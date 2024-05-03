Blushing – Sugarcoat

Blushing — the Austin, TX-based band consisting of the double husband and wife pairs of Christina and Noe Carmona and Michelle and Jacob Soto — present a new single/video, “Silver Teeth,” from their album Sugarcoat, out today via Kanine.

“Silver Teeth” sees Blushing tapping into grunge and pop influences.

Featuring vocals from Ringo Deathstarr’s Elliot Frazer, this is one of the heavier songs on the record, and the first Blushing has recorded with male vocal harmonies. “The video is a diary with some of the highlights from this last year or two,” says the band. “From touring the US, recording Sugarcoat in Austin, touring in Japan with Softcult, along with show footage, playing shows with some our favs Letting Up Despite Great Faults, Lucid Express, Ocean Blue, Momma, Beabadoobee and more.”

Blushing Tour Dates

Wed. May 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Underground *

Thu. May 16 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

Sat. May 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Sun. May 19 – McAllen, TX @ The Gremlin *

Fri. June 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

Sat. June 15 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Sun. June 16 – Nashville, TN @ 5 spot

Tue. June 18 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop %

Wed. June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s %

Thu. June 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right %

Fri. June 21 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts %

Sat. June 22 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

Sun. June 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

Mon. June 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison %

Wed. June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Funhouse %

Thu. June 27 – Detroit, MI @ Small’s %

Fri. June 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland

Sat. June 29 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Mon. July 1 – Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

Wed. July 3 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

Thu. July 4 – Portland, OR @ The Six

Fri. July 5 – San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

Sat. July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Sun. July 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Mon. July 8 – El Paso, TX @ Rosewood

Sun. Sept. 1 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms ^

Mon. Sept. 2 – Leeds, UK @ Old Woollen ^

Tue. Sept. 3 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

Wed. Sept. 4 – Stockton-on-Trees, UK @ Georgian Theatre ^

Thu. Sept. 5 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

Fri. Sept. 6 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington ^

Sat. Sept. 7 – Brighton, UK @ Dust ^

* = w/ Slater

%= w/ Airiel

^= w/ Ringo Deathstarr

#blushingband