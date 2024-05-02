Singer-songwriter Odie Leigh announces the release of her debut album, Carrier Pigeon, arriving via Mom + Pop on Friday, July 12.

Produced by Bay Area producer/musician/engineer Derek Ted and Odie Leigh Carrier Pigeon is heralded by the new single, “Conversation Starter.”

“I am not a relationship girlie,” says Odie Leigh. “The ‘talking stage’ of courting always made me feel awkward and stupid, I just want to skip to the good part. With ‘Conversation Starter’ I tried to capture the feeling of playing the hottest, most cool-girl version of yourself to hide the fact that we’re all so awkward and insecure and it’s just so incredibly scary to get to know someone and let them get to know you.

“There’s a part of me that seeks conflict so I can just get it over with and enjoy a little drama before getting too invested (I’m good at turning nothing to tragedy / I’d rather get burnt now / I’ll light a fire just to snuff it out) but I also really like this person, so much that I’m almost regretting getting involved and wishing we were just friends because I cannot imagine a world in which it doesn’t blow up… but I’m in too deep.

But also, this song isn’t not just about sexting.”

On the album, Odie Leigh notes:

“I wanted to call it Carrier Pigeon because as I was writing these songs I just kept on thinking how silly it is that I’m writing all these thoughts and feeling down about someone and for someone who is only going to hear it months if not years after I write it,” she says. “I was like ‘I might as well be putting letters in bottles and throwing them into the ocean or just strapping it to a pigeon and hoping it lands at the right house.’ This album is the carrier pigeon and the songs are the messages.”

ODIE LEIGH – LIVE 2024

MAY

3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival *

5 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note †

6 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom †

8 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre †

9 – Fort Wayne, IN – Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater †

10 – Davenport, IA – Rhythm City Casino Resort †

10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party *

11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

AUGUST

4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival *

9-11 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

24 – Edinburgh, UK – La Belle Angele

29-9/1 – Salisbury, UK – End of the Road Festival *

30 – Birmingham, UK – Moseley Folk Festival *

SEPTEMBER

4 – London, UK – Omeara

* Festival Performance

† w/ Shakey Graves

#odieleigh