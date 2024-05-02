L’Impératrice – Love From The Other Side
Today, L’Impératrice shares new single, “Love from the Other Side.” The Parisian band also just wrapped their international sold out “Double Trouble Tour,” and two riveting performances at Coachella.
The group is also set to return to North America for a fall tour that has already seen sold out shows in New York, Philadelphia, Oakland, Denver and second shows added in several cities. See upcoming tour dates below.
“Love from the Other Side” is the first English-language single from their upcoming album, Pulsar, due June 7th via Microqlima.
“The first time I heard the instrumental, I thought, ‘That’s the vibe,’ even though it’s really different than what we do,” says the band’s founder Charles de Boisseguin of encountering a piece that began with Achille Trocellier and Tom Daveau, the most rock-oriented members of L’Impératrice. “There is a British side to it, like Gorillaz with a bit of MGMT.” Frontwoman Flore Benguigui and Nicky Green wrote the melody and lyrics together, building off the idea of “the good ghosts that are around you” and the sense of slight spookiness she heard in the bassline.
L’IMPÉRATRICE TOUR DATES
Sep 5 The Anthem – Washington, DC
Sep 6 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA *SOLD OUT
Sep 7 Terminal 5 – New York, NY *SOLD OUT
Sep 8 Terminal 5 – New York, NY *SECOND SHOW ADDED
Sep 10 MTELUS – Montreal, QC *SOLD OUT
Sep 11 MTELUS – Montreal, QC SECOND SHOW ADDED
Sep 13 Rebel – Toronto, ON
Sept 14 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
Sep 16 The Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO *SOLD OUT
Sep 17 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 20 Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC
Sep 21 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
Sep 22 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA
Sep 24 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA *SOLD OUT
Sep 25 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA *SECOND SHOW ADDED
Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall
Oct 11 L’Aéronef – Lille, France
Oct 12 Stereolux – Nantes, France *SOLD OUT
Oct 17 Le Rocher De Palmer – Bordeaux, France
Oct 18 Le Bikini – Toulouse, France
Oct 19 La Sirène – La Rochelle, France
Oct 25 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium
Oct 26 den Atelier – Luxembourg
Oct 27 Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany
Nov 6 Alcatraz – Milan, Italy
Nov 7 La Belle Électrique – Grenoble, France
Nov 8 L’Autre Canal – Nancy, France
Nov 22 L’Olympia – Paris, France *SOLD OUT
Nov 23 L’Olympia – Paris, France *SOLD OUT
Nov 26 Roundhouse – London, UK
Nov 28 Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands *SECOND SHOW ADDED
Nov 29 Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT
Dec 8 Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany
Dec 9 Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic
Dec 11 Gasometer – Vienna, Austria
Dec 12 X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland
Dec 13 Thônex Live – Geneva, Switzerland
#l.imperatrice