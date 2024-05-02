L’Impératrice – Love From The Other Side

Today, L’Impératrice shares new single, “Love from the Other Side.” The Parisian band also just wrapped their international sold out “Double Trouble Tour,” and two riveting performances at Coachella.

The group is also set to return to North America for a fall tour that has already seen sold out shows in New York, Philadelphia, Oakland, Denver and second shows added in several cities. See upcoming tour dates below.

“Love from the Other Side” is the first English-language single from their upcoming album, Pulsar, due June 7th via Microqlima.

“The first time I heard the instrumental, I thought, ‘That’s the vibe,’ even though it’s really different than what we do,” says the band’s founder Charles de Boisseguin of encountering a piece that began with Achille Trocellier and Tom Daveau, the most rock-oriented members of L’Impératrice. “There is a British side to it, like Gorillaz with a bit of MGMT.” Frontwoman Flore Benguigui and Nicky Green wrote the melody and lyrics together, building off the idea of “the good ghosts that are around you” and the sense of slight spookiness she heard in the bassline.

L’IMPÉRATRICE TOUR DATES

Sep 5 The Anthem – Washington, DC

Sep 6 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA *SOLD OUT

Sep 7 Terminal 5 – New York, NY *SOLD OUT

Sep 8 Terminal 5 – New York, NY *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 10 MTELUS – Montreal, QC *SOLD OUT

Sep 11 MTELUS – Montreal, QC SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 13 Rebel – Toronto, ON

Sept 14 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Sep 16 The Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO *SOLD OUT

Sep 17 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 20 Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

Sep 21 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

Sep 22 Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Sep 24 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA *SOLD OUT

Sep 25 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Sep 27 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

Oct 11 L’Aéronef – Lille, France

Oct 12 Stereolux – Nantes, France *SOLD OUT

Oct 17 Le Rocher De Palmer – Bordeaux, France

Oct 18 Le Bikini – Toulouse, France

Oct 19 La Sirène – La Rochelle, France

Oct 25 Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium

Oct 26 den Atelier – Luxembourg

Oct 27 Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

Nov 6 Alcatraz – Milan, Italy

Nov 7 La Belle Électrique – Grenoble, France

Nov 8 L’Autre Canal – Nancy, France

Nov 22 L’Olympia – Paris, France *SOLD OUT

Nov 23 L’Olympia – Paris, France *SOLD OUT

Nov 26 Roundhouse – London, UK

Nov 28 Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands *SECOND SHOW ADDED

Nov 29 Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands *SOLD OUT

Dec 8 Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany

Dec 9 Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic

Dec 11 Gasometer – Vienna, Austria

Dec 12 X-Tra – Zurich, Switzerland

Dec 13 Thônex Live – Geneva, Switzerland

