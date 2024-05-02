Illuminati Hotties – Can’t Be Still & Tour Dates

Since releasing her critically acclaimed album Let Me Do One More in 2020 Sarah Tudzin hasn’t stopped. The album received widespread praise internationally and established Tudzin as one of the most exciting new artists on the indie-rock scene.

But Tudzin isn’t just an incredible musician, songwriter and explosive live performer, the LA-native is also an in demand producer and engineer and now Tudzin can also add GRAMMY winner to that list. Tudzin was nominated for several GRAMMY awards for her engineering work on the boygenius’s The Record and took home a trophy for Alternative Album of the Year. In between all of that, Tudzin has been hard at work on the much anticipated follow up to Let Me Do One More and is today teasing the new album with a sneak peek of music that may… or may not be on her new album.

“Can’t Be Still” is an instant ear-worm, the opening guitars are warm and inviting and Tudzin’s vocals as always drives the song to an electrifying crescendo.

It’s Tudzin at her absolute finest. On the meaning of the song she tells us “I find that something I have in common with most people that I talk to lately is the immense fear of and inability to be alone with ourselves. Constant motion, avoidance, restlessness – anything to keep myself from stagnating have always been my coping mechanisms when my inner monologue starts to get loud.”

Along with the new song Tudzin is announcing a massive run of North American dates starting this fall. All dates are listed below. Watch this space for more updates that may… or may not… be coming soon.

TOUR DATES

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room^*

09/26 – San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel^*

09/29/24 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 – Seattle, WA – Neumos^*

10/04 – Boise, ID – Neurolux^

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court^

10/06 – Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 – St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium^

10/10 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall^

10/11 – Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair^

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church^

10/18 – New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 – Washington, DC – Black Cat^

10/20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 – Nashville, TN – The End^

10/23 – Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 -Dallas, TX – Club Dada^

10/27/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

#illuminati.hotties