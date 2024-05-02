Hiatus Kaiyote – Telescope

Following the announcement of their forthcoming album, Hiatus Kaiyote returns to share a new single “Telescope.”

The third track from Love Heart Cheat Code due June 28th via Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune, “Telescope” is a reflection of the collective’s personal as well as otherworldly inspirations.

On “Telescope,” the band transports listeners to an intimate crux in the universe to find solace in their shared musicality. Speaking on the track’s significance Bender (bass) shares, “NASA has a website where you can type in your birthday and then it will tell you the most interesting thing that the Hubble telescope took a picture of on your birthday. And so each of the four verses is based on our four birthdays.” Bender’s heavenly object was Abell (2744); Simon’s the Einstein Ring; Nai’s the “Red Pearl on the face of Jupiter,” and Pez’s a nameless star that exploded with a light many times brighter than our sun. Musically, the song was triggered by Simon’s play with a patch from a 1980s-era synthesizer, Sequential Circuits’ Prophet 600.

Last month, Hiatus Kaiyote announced their full North American Summer tour launching June 21st with stops including New York, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Oakland among others. Full tour routing can be found below.

Upcoming Live Dates

6/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

6/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Jazz Festival

6/27 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Montréal – TD Stage

6/28 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

6/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

7/1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

7/6 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

7/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

7/9 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Indoors

7/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Big Top

7/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/13 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

7/16 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

7/17 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms (w/Digable Planets + The Free Nationals)

7/18 – Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge (w/The Free Nationals + Digable Planets)

7/20 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

