The Arts Lead Sheet #107 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events
What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.
Grants
Processing Foundation Fellowship: Sustaining Community: Expansion & Access – May 2, 2024
Fireline Fellowship – Corvallis, OR – May 2, 2024
Fundación Botín Art Grants – May 3, 2024
The Tournesol Award – Bay Area, CA – May 3, 2024
Sista Creatives Rising The Sistas Uprising Fund – May 5, 2024
SFCB Book Arts Mentorship Award – May 5, 2024
CALI Catalyst – California – May 6, 2024
Wassaic Project Winter Residency – Wassaic, NY – May 6, 2024
Howard County Arts Council Rising Star Performing Arts Competition – Maryland – May 6, 2024
IAIA MoCNA Social Engagement Art Residency – Santa Fe, NM – May 6, 2024
Edna W. Andrade Grants – Philadelphia, PA – May 7, 2024
CultureHub Residency Program – May 12, 2024
Firelight Documentary Lab – May 13, 2024
Nicholson Project Artist Residency Program – May 13, 2024
Hopper Prize – May 14, 2024
MoCADA and Asian American Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 Bandung Residency – May 14, 2024
New York Public Library Dance Research Fellowship – New York, NY – May 15, 2024
CIRC Artist Grant – May 15, 2024
Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant – May 15, 2024
Arts Access Mini-Grants – Tennessee – May 15, 2024
James Laughlin Award – May 15, 2024
Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize – May 15, 2024
Ploughshares – May 15, 2024
Sawtooth Residencies in Ceramics and Woodworking – Winston-Salem, NC – May 15, 2024
The Studios of Key West – Florida – May 15, 2024
Mophradat Open Call – May 15, 2024
Women’s Studio Workshop – Rosendale, NY – May 15, 2024
NewFest: The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival – May 15, 2024
Legacy Playwright Grants – May 15, 2024
Mid-Atlantic New Painting Biennial – May 15, 2024
Parallax Futures – May 15, 2024
Wachtmeister Award and Residency for Music Composition – Amherst, VA – May 15, 2024
McKnight Fellowship for Ceramic Artists – Minnesota – May 17, 2024
100 Voices of Florida – May 18, 2024
Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency – Saranac Lake, NY – May 19, 2024
CIFRA + Art Night Venezia: Open Call – May 20, 2024
New York Foundation for the Arts JGS Fellowship for Photography – May 20, 2024
Keyholder Residency – Hyattsville, MD – May 22, 2024
The Lumen Prize – May 25, 2024
Art in Odd Places: CARE Open Call – May 26, 2024
Prospect Art NEW WORK + ONE WORK Grants – May 26, 2024
GHOSTMACHINE Gallery Open Call – May 26, 2024
On::View Artist Residency Program – Savannah, GA – May 28, 2024
Locust Projects Main Gallery Open Call – Miami, FL – May 29, 2024
PLAYA – Summer Lake, OR – May 30, 2024
Eliza Moore Fellowship for Artistic Excellence – Upperville, PA – May 31, 2024
Jonathan and Barbara Silver Foundation 2024 Grant for Writing on Sculpture – May 31, 2024
McColl Center Artist-in-Residence Program – Charlotte, NC – June 1, 2024
Artadia San Francisco – June 1, 2024
Cutty Hunk Island Artists’ Residency – Cuttyhunk Island, MA – Juine 1, 2024
Jazz Road Tours – June 1, 2024
Anolic Family Awards – June 1, 2024
Colony Emerging Design Studio Residency – June 3, 2024
Florida Division of Arts and Culture Specific Cultural Projects – June 3, 2024
Gerbode Foundation Dance & Movement Awards – California – June 6, 2024
Great Meadows Foundation Artist Professional Development Grants – Kentucky & Indiana – June 9, 2024
Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Design and Curatorial Work – June 10, 2024
Headlands Center for the Arts – June 10, 2024
Stove Works Residency – Chattanooga, TN – June 15, 2024
Grants for Artists’ Progress (GAP) – Washington State – June 21, 2024
Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors – June 24, 2024
Hide Tanning and Parfleche Residency – Banff, Alberta – June 26, 2024
Queer | Art – June 30, 2024
Robert Giard Grant for Emerging LGBTQ+ Photographers
Centrum Artists-In-Residence Program – Port Townsend, WA – June 30, 2024
