What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, and opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. See The Arts Lead Sheet Archive.

Grants

Processing Foundation Fellowship: Sustaining Community: Expansion & Access – May 2, 2024

Fireline Fellowship – Corvallis, OR – May 2, 2024

Fundación Botín Art Grants – May 3, 2024

The Tournesol Award – Bay Area, CA – May 3, 2024

Sista Creatives Rising The Sistas Uprising Fund – May 5, 2024

SFCB Book Arts Mentorship Award – May 5, 2024

CALI Catalyst – California – May 6, 2024

Wassaic Project Winter Residency – Wassaic, NY – May 6, 2024

Howard County Arts Council Rising Star Performing Arts Competition – Maryland – May 6, 2024

IAIA MoCNA Social Engagement Art Residency – Santa Fe, NM – May 6, 2024

Edna W. Andrade Grants – Philadelphia, PA – May 7, 2024

CultureHub Residency Program – May 12, 2024

Firelight Documentary Lab – May 13, 2024

Nicholson Project Artist Residency Program – May 13, 2024

Hopper Prize – May 14, 2024

MoCADA and Asian American Arts Alliance’s 2024-25 Bandung Residency – May 14, 2024

New York Public Library Dance Research Fellowship – New York, NY – May 15, 2024

CIRC Artist Grant – May 15, 2024

Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant – May 15, 2024

Arts Access Mini-Grants – Tennessee – May 15, 2024

James Laughlin Award – May 15, 2024

Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize – May 15, 2024

Ploughshares – May 15, 2024

Sawtooth Residencies in Ceramics and Woodworking – Winston-Salem, NC – May 15, 2024

The Studios of Key West – Florida – May 15, 2024

Mophradat Open Call – May 15, 2024

Women’s Studio Workshop – Rosendale, NY – May 15, 2024

Parent Residency Grant

Studio Workspace Residency

Art-in-Ed Workspace Residency

NewFest: The New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival – May 15, 2024

Legacy Playwright Grants – May 15, 2024

Mid-Atlantic New Painting Biennial – May 15, 2024

Parallax Futures – May 15, 2024

Wachtmeister Award and Residency for Music Composition – Amherst, VA – May 15, 2024

McKnight Fellowship for Ceramic Artists – Minnesota – May 17, 2024

100 Voices of Florida – May 18, 2024

Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency – Saranac Lake, NY – May 19, 2024

CIFRA + Art Night Venezia: Open Call – May 20, 2024

New York Foundation for the Arts JGS Fellowship for Photography – May 20, 2024

Keyholder Residency – Hyattsville, MD – May 22, 2024

The Lumen Prize – May 25, 2024

Art in Odd Places: CARE Open Call – May 26, 2024

Prospect Art NEW WORK + ONE WORK Grants – May 26, 2024

GHOSTMACHINE Gallery Open Call – May 26, 2024

On::View Artist Residency Program – Savannah, GA – May 28, 2024

Locust Projects Main Gallery Open Call – Miami, FL – May 29, 2024

PLAYA – Summer Lake, OR – May 30, 2024

Eliza Moore Fellowship for Artistic Excellence – Upperville, PA – May 31, 2024

Jonathan and Barbara Silver Foundation 2024 Grant for Writing on Sculpture – May 31, 2024

McColl Center Artist-in-Residence Program – Charlotte, NC – June 1, 2024

Artadia San Francisco – June 1, 2024

Cutty Hunk Island Artists’ Residency – Cuttyhunk Island, MA – Juine 1, 2024

Jazz Road Tours – June 1, 2024

Anolic Family Awards – June 1, 2024

Early Career Visual Arts

Jewish Book Arts

Colony Emerging Design Studio Residency – June 3, 2024

Florida Division of Arts and Culture Specific Cultural Projects – June 3, 2024

Gerbode Foundation Dance & Movement Awards – California – June 6, 2024

Great Meadows Foundation Artist Professional Development Grants – Kentucky & Indiana – June 9, 2024

Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Design and Curatorial Work – June 10, 2024

Headlands Center for the Arts – June 10, 2024

Artist in Residence (AIR)

The Chamberlain Award

The Chiaro Award

Stove Works Residency – Chattanooga, TN – June 15, 2024

Grants for Artists’ Progress (GAP) – Washington State – June 21, 2024

Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors – June 24, 2024

Hide Tanning and Parfleche Residency – Banff, Alberta – June 26, 2024

Queer | Art – June 30, 2024

Illuminations Grant

Robert Giard Grant for Emerging LGBTQ+ Photographers

Centrum Artists-In-Residence Program – Port Townsend, WA – June 30, 2024

