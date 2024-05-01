Isabella Lovestory – Botoxxx

Honduran artist Isabella Lovestory shares her new single “Botoxxx.”

Having spent the beginning of 2024 playing shows from Europe to Asia, “Botoxxx” arrives alongside a music video directed by Ariel Poupart and conceived by Isabella, providing listeners with a glimpse into Lovestory’s grand and unrestrained musical and visual landscape.

“Botoxxx” sees Isabella continuing to push the boundaries of reggaeton and pop with her signature ultra-femme cadence. The marriage of her vocals with the experimental, genreless production of Chicken and Kamixlo embodies the singular theatricality of an Isabella Lovestory song. Taking the form of a modern-day Marie Antoinette, the music video sees Isabella Lovestory capriciously calling an emergency line in desperate need of more Botox injections. “Triste, pero, no se nota por Botox,” she sings while being attended to by a team of equally camp nurses, including a menacing alternate version of herself, Isabella Hatestory, the evil nurse incessantly trying to inject her botoxxx. Isabella turns a keen eye on the monstrosity of vanity with the video and revels in the fever dream that vanity provides, overcome by the delusion of power and autonomy.

The video is “an exaggerated fantasy of the desire to be beautiful,” Isabella says of the intention behind it. “The tension and fear of losing that beauty, and surrendering to the antidote. A contrast between beauty and monstrosity and how they both ultimately need each other. Decadence turned into a horrific fever dream.”

Upcoming Tour Dates

North America

5/18 – Riverside, CA @ UC Riverside

5/26 – Montreal, CA @ Fuego Fuego Festival

6/8 – Monterrey, MX @ Cute Pride Festival

9/28 – Toronto, ON @ Venus Fest

UK/EU:

6/28 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

6/29 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock FESTIVAL

7/3 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

7/13 – Gräfenhainichen, GE @ Melt! Festival

7/16 – Nijmegen, NE @ VALKHOF Festival

