Angélica Garcia – Gemini

Los Angeles’ pop experimentalist Angélica Garcia today releases her visceral new astrologically-inclined single “Gemini” about seeing the double-sided facade and dichotomy in all things in life.

Propelled by the track’s alt-pop instrumentation (provided in part by members of Chicano Batman), Angélica juxtaposes lyrics that probe into the dark side of the duality inherent within all. “Gemini” further explores the overall themes present on Angélica’s upcoming album Gemelo, whose title refers to the twin self: the idea of a second, more intuitive self within as she sings, “I see double, I see double everywhere I go…”

She adds,” Sometimes I just want to be playful because so many things in the world feel simulated anyway. Choosing joy in the face of everything sometimes feels like rebellion. ‘Gemini’ leans the most into the Chicano Batman influence. Carlos Arévalo and Eduardo Arenas both play on it. Our friend William Alexander did a live cut of the drums, and it’s the only song on the album where the drums weren’t processed like samples. A big part of Gemini’s personality comes from the live feel.”

GEMELO, her first album almost entirely in Spanish arrives June 7 from Partisan Records.

ANGÉLICA GARCIA TOUR DATES

May 16 – The Great Escape – Brighton, UK

May 18 – London Calling Festival – Amsterdam, NL

May 23 – 26 – Festival Druga Godba – Ljubljana, SI

May 27 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona, ES

June 1 – Maifeld Derby – Mannheim, DE

June 2 – Immergut Festival – Neustrelitz, DE

June 3 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

June 4 – Aucard De Tours Festival – Tours, FR

June 5 – Le Pop Up – Paris, FR

June 6 – 8 – Northside Festival – Aarhus, DK

June 10 – The Louisiana – Bristol, UK

June 11 – The Castle – Manchester, UK

July 9 – Elsewhere Rooftop – Brooklyn, NY – co-headlining with La Doña

June 12 – Lower Third – London, UK

July 12 – Cardiff, UK – Castle – supporting IDLES

July 13 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall – supporting IDLES

July 20 – Margate, UK – Dreamland – supporting IDLES

July 21 – Cornwall, UK – The Wyldes – supporting IDLES

July 26 – Latitude Festival – Suffolk, UK

October 1 – Guanamor Teatro Estudio – Guadalajara, MX – supporting IDLES

October 2 – Showcenter Complex – Monterrey, MX – supporting IDLES

October 4 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX – supporting IDLES

#angelicagarcia