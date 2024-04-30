Young Miko is set to embark on THE XOXO TOUR 2024, a headline outing that will bring the genre-bending Puerto-Rican phenom to 19 cities across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off on July 31 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO and will include shows at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA (August 6), Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater (August 15), and The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 27). See below for the itinerary.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 3 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Young Miko is touring in support of her first album, att., which debuted in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts.

Her latest single is “Princess Peach.”

Young Miko – THE XOXO TOUR 2024

7/31 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

8/3 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

8/6 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

8/9 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

8/12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/15 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater *

8/19 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

8/20 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

8/21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/24 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

8/27 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/30 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/31 Philadelphia, PA The Met

9/1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/4 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/6 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

9/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/11 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &

Casino Hollywood

*Not a Live Nation date

