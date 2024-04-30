The Japanese House – US Summer Tour
International alt-pop darling The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has announced her U.S. Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off August 25 in Albuquerque and stops include The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City and a special Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre with Del Water Gap. Amber will be joined by Skullcrusher, Miya Folick, and Abby Holliday on select dates (full routing below). Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 3 at 10am local time.
Following a series of sold-out North American and UK Headline Tours this past fall, and in conjunction with the Maggie Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me Tour, The Japanese House is bringing her critically acclaimed sophomore album In The End It Always Does (Dirty Hit) to life across throughout the U.S.. The buzzy artist will also appear at various festivals around the world this summer including Bonnaroo, Hinterland, Osheaga, Reading and Leeds & more. Her forthcoming spring UK Headline Tour includes her biggest show to date at London’s Roundhouse and more.
THE JAPANESE HOUSE HEADLINE DATES
May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
May 8 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
May 9 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
May 10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
May 25 – Albuquerque NM @ Sunshine Theater #
May 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #
June 17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *
June 21 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #
July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
July 27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
July 29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union +
August 11 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square +
August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater +
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +
+ Skullcrusher
# Miya Folick
* Abby Holliday
SUPPORTING MAGGIE ROGERS
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 27-28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Ampitheater at White River State Park
June 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
June 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
June 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
June 22 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
FESTIVAL DATES
June 14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
August 2 –Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
August 4 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
August 9 – 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
August 23 – 23 – Leeds, UK and Reading, Berkshire @ Reading and Leeds Festival
September 28, 2024 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival
