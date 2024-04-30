The Japanese House – US Summer Tour

International alt-pop darling The Japanese House (the acclaimed project of Amber Bain) has announced her U.S. Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off August 25 in Albuquerque and stops include The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City and a special Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre with Del Water Gap. Amber will be joined by Skullcrusher, Miya Folick, and Abby Holliday on select dates (full routing below). Tickets go on-sale this Friday, May 3 at 10am local time.

Following a series of sold-out North American and UK Headline Tours this past fall, and in conjunction with the Maggie Rogers’ Don’t Forget Me Tour, The Japanese House is bringing her critically acclaimed sophomore album In The End It Always Does (Dirty Hit) to life across throughout the U.S.. The buzzy artist will also appear at various festivals around the world this summer including Bonnaroo, Hinterland, Osheaga, Reading and Leeds & more. Her forthcoming spring UK Headline Tour includes her biggest show to date at London’s Roundhouse and more.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE HEADLINE DATES

May 7 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

May 8 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

May 9 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

May 10 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

May 25 – Albuquerque NM @ Sunshine Theater #

May 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre #

June 17 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

June 21 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

July 27 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

July 29 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union +

August 11 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square +

August 12 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater +

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

+ Skullcrusher

# Miya Folick

* Abby Holliday

SUPPORTING MAGGIE ROGERS

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 27-28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 31 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 1 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 3 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Ampitheater at White River State Park

June 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

June 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

June 22 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

FESTIVAL DATES

June 14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

August 2 –Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 4 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

August 9 – 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

August 23 – 23 – Leeds, UK and Reading, Berkshire @ Reading and Leeds Festival

September 28, 2024 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

