Nightwish – Yesterwynde

A magic dwells in every beginning, full of anticipation for what lies ahead, making time briefly stand still. This moment seems almost infinite, filled with the limitless possibilities for the future and the start of a new era. And now, this moment has dawned for NIGHTWISH…

Today, NIGHTWISH finally break the quietude to announce Yesterwynde. The Symphonic metal legend’s new album will see the light of the day on 20th September 2024, marking the band’s tenth studio album, following on from the release of Human. :II: Nature. in 2020 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Tuomas Holopainen stated about the new album:

“Yesterwynde is a fantastical voyage through time, memory, and the better angels of human nature. Three years in the making, we’re thrilled beyond words to soon share our tenth album with the world!”

Furthermore, NIGHTWISH announce the release of the album’s first single today. ‘Perfume Of The Timeless’ will mark the beginning of the band’s new era and will be released on 21st May 21st.

