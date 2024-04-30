Jessica Pratt – The Last Year

Jessica Pratt, the revered Los Angeles-based artist, recognized as one of the most singular songwriters of her generation, releases a new single, “The Last Year,” before this Friday’s release of her long-awaited new album, Here in the Pitch, via Mexican Summer.

“The Last Year” is the album’s closing track, and ranks among Pratt’s most gorgeous and bittersweet compositions to date. A song that feels like it could have existed in the Great American Songbook for ages, Pratt sings “I think it’s gonna be fine / I think we’re gonna be together / And the storyline goes forever,” tapping into a universal resolution that offers what she calls a “weird optimism” at the end of a record that leads down some admittedly dark roads. Featuring Pratt’s voice over hollowed guitar strums, “The Last Year” ends with a grand, sweeping piano melody from Al Carlson, providing a bright and hopeful conclusion to Here in the Pitch.

Jessica Pratt Tour Dates

Fri. May 31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. June 2 – Paris, FR @ L’Alhambra *

Mon. June 3 – Brussels, BE @ AB Theater *

Tue. June 4 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis * [SOLD OUT]

Thu. June 6 – London, UK @ Union Chapel * [SOLD OUT]

Fri. June 7 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre ~ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. June 18 – San Diego, CA @ Lou Lou’s % [SOLD OUT]

Thu. June 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom % [SOLD OUT]

Fri. June 21 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s (Outside) %

Sat. June 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club % [SOLD OUT]

Tue. June 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret %

Wed. June 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Thu. June 27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Sat. June 29 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu %

Thu. July 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line ^

Fri. July 19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

Sun. July 21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Mon. July 22 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy ^

Wed. July 24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. July 25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom # [SOLD OUT]

Fri. July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live # [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

Mon. July 29 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre #

Tue. July 30 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

Fri. Aug. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

Sat. Aug. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Sat. Sept. 21 – Sun. Sept. 22 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

* = with Joanna Sternberg

~ = with Joanne Robertson

% = with Tony Molina

^ = with June McDoom

# = with @

