Infinity Song – Metamorphosis World Tour

Today, soft-rock sibling band Infinity Song announce additional U.S. dates to their much-anticipated Metamorphosis World Tour. The news comes hot on the heels of a series of electrifying sold-out performances at iconic New York City venue, The Blue Note, where they mesmerized audiences with their captivating harmonies and dynamic stage presence.

The Metamorphosis World Tour will see Infinity Song gracing stages across the globe, including highly coveted spots at renowned festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Thing Fest, All Points East, All Things Go, and Pitchfork (Paris). Fans can expect an unforgettable musical experience as the band showcases their unparalleled talent and infectious energy to audiences worldwide.

Various fan presales begin Wednesday May 1, 2024 through Thursday May 2, 2024. General on sale tickets are available starting Friday May 3, 2024 at 10am local time.

In addition to the thrilling tour announcement, Infinity Song are preparing for the upcoming deluxe edition of their acclaimed Metamorphosis EP. Building upon the success of the original release, the deluxe edition promises to offer fans an even deeper dive into the band’s soulful sound and artistic evolution.

INFINITY SONG TOUR DATES:

May 3 – Lovin Life Festival – Charlotte, NC

May 25 – Dot to Dot Festival – Bristol, UK

May 26 – Dot to Dot Festival – Nottingham, UK

May 28 – Union Chapel – London, UK

May 29 – Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK

May 30 – G2 – Glasgow, UK

Jun 01 – Academy 3 – Manchester, UK

Jun 02 – Forbidden Fruit Festival – Dublin, Ireland

Jun 04 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium

Jun 05 – La Bellevilloise – Paris, France

Jun 07 – Kesärauha Festival – Turku, Finland

Jun 08 – Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

Jun 16 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN

July 10 – Brick & Mortar – San Francisco, CA

July 11 – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA

July 12 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

July 13 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

July 16 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

July 19 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

July 20 – Bronze Peacock Room (at House of Blues Houston) – Houston, TX

July 21 – 3TEN ACL Live – Austin, TX

July 24 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

July 26 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

July 27 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

July 29 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

Aug 1 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN

Aug 3 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

Aug 11 – THING – Carnation, WA

Aug 18 – All Points East – London, UK

Sep 26 – Visulite – Charlotte, NC

Sep 27 – Cat’s Cradle Back Room – Carrboro, NC

Sep 29 – All Things Go – Washington, DC

Oct 1 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

Oct 2 – The Foundry @ Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

Oct 3 – The Red Room @ Cafe 939 – Boston, MA

Oct 4 – The Red Room @ Cafe 939 – Boston, MA

Nov 8 – Pitchfork Festival – Paris, FR

