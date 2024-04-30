Holly Humberstone – North American Headlining Tour  

Award-winning singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone’s work in progress EP is out now via Polydor/Darkroom/Interscope.

Having previously shared the project with fans in her Discord community, the EP is a collection of four tracks from uncut demos that represent older versions of herself. As Humberstone continuously bares her soul with her open and instinctive songwriting and storytelling, the work in progress EP is a stream of consciousness for fans, with new song “Down Swinging” serving as a constant reminder to push through the bad days. The new music follows the release of her critically acclaimed debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, which was released in October 2023.

“I wrote ‘Down Swinging’ around a time when I was feeling pretty low. I swing between moods pretty heavily from day to day and I guess I started off writing a song about being depressed, which at the chorus turns into something a little more uplifting. I felt like wallowing in self pity and then we wrote the chorus which says ‘I can take it, give me hellfire’. I constantly need to give myself little reminders like that to push myself through the bad days – not to let my brain win and to not go down without a fight.”

Her forthcoming EP arrives shortly before Humberstone embarks on her first-ever North American headline tour, which kicks off on May 5. The nearly sold-out run of shows include performances at Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Nashville’s The Basement East, DC’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia’s Theatre Of Living Arts as well as multiple dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel.

Headline Tour Dates:

Sunday, May 5, 2024 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

Thursday, May 9, 2024 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, May 12, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Friday, May 17, 2024 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

Saturday, May 25, 2024 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

Monday, May 27, 2024 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

#hollyhumberstone