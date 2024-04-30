Beccs – Stay Moist

Today, indie pop artist beccs has announced her upcoming EP, stay moist out June 28, paired with the release of her new single and official music video for “f 0 0 d.”

“f 0 0 d” is an ode to the swirl of grief, hope and uncertainty in letting go of a codependent relationship; in this case, one with food. In total beccs fashion, the artist takes the stigmatized topic of disordered eating and addresses it under the guise of a cool, textural alternative pop track. Written at a later stage of her recovery when her eating disorder, while seemingly inactive, still fueled certain thoughts and desires, beccs strived to see the world without the veil of her eating disorder obscuring it.

The fluid track is like water, echoing trance-like sound baths sparking self actualization and healing. It flows with harmonic and rhythmic twists and turns, lush synths and sampled vocals, but remains intimate and organic, surprising and guiding listeners forward into a final body of water – a space to process. Inspired by notes of Okay Kaya, Portishead and Tirzah, the single distinguishes itself on stay moist as the one track the queer artist, known for her powerhouse vocals, produced herself.

“With comparatively few, albeit growing, women and non-binary producer role models out there, it took a while to embrace my limitations and trust my own hands with this track. What I learned with f 0 0 d is an anti-Catch 22. The more I grow trust in myself, the more I can trust in others. I was able to both produce as well as invite dream collaborators into the fold. Handing off f 0 0 d particularly to the visual team felt really freeing, meaningful and even circular – a letting go the song aspires to” shares beccs.

