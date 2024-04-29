Laurel – PALPITATIONS

Today, British-born, LA-based singer-songwriter LAUREL shares the single, “45 Degrees”, from her upcoming studio album PALPITATIONS, due for release on 14th June via Communion Records.

Mind you, the title “45 Degrees” is in Celsius, not Fahrenheit, and radiates a swimmingly summery feel. LAUREL’s airy vocals and carefree lyricism perfectly embody the warmth of sun-drenched days. Written the day after her engagement in the south of France, the single encapsulates feelings of love and euphoria in a polished pop anthem.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest release, LAUREL says: “The love you feel is so deep, yet the life you live in this love is lighthearted, heady, euphoric, and youthful. It sends you crazy when you are not near them, they are the one that can cool you down like a breeze on a summer’s day. They are the cure, yet they are also the sickness.”

The accompanying music video, co-directed by LAUREL and Elliott Arndt, follows the singer on a journey across the scenic coast basking in sunsets and dancing on beaches in dreamy, hazy visuals and pure summertime bliss.

LAUREL has also announced her first UK and EU headline tour since 2018, marking her highly anticipated return to the stage, following her triumphant sold-out intimate showcase at Hackney’s Oslo earlier this year.

LAUREL tour dates:

Sun 10.20 – Glasgow, SCT @ G2

Mon 10.21 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

Tue 10.22 – London, UK @ KOKO

Thu 10.24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri 10.25 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

Sun 10.27 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavvka

Mon 10.28 – Cologne, GER @ Club Volta

Tue 10.29 – Berlin, GER @ Kreuzwerk

