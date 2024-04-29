Amy O – Superbloom

Today, Amy O is back with “Superbloom,” the latest single from her forthcoming album Mirror, Reflect, out May 10.

A grunge-pop ode to lush California, “Superbloom” is underbellied by driving guitars and bursts of sunny layered vocals. Accompanying the single is a music video by Jessie Grubb.

Reflecting on the making of “Superbloom” Oelsner shares “I wrote this at my friends’ Jon and Julie’s house in LA. We were visiting California and the travel and change of scenery was bringing me back to life after a long winter. I felt some dread at the thought of returning back home. The song spilled out, halfway through I went to chat with Jon and Julie on their deck. They mentioned atmospheric rivers and I said—hold on, I gotta go write that line—and finished up the song. When I was done, Jon and I developed it together and immediately recorded my guitar and vocals. It was the quickest process I’ve ever experienced with a song going from page to recording.”

