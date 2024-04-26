Rexford – Clear My Heart

Sarah Tromley, now performing as Rexford, invites listeners to join her on an intimate journey with the release of her latest EP, Clear My Heart.

Tromley describes her new moniker as “a symbolic representation of the place that allowed me to heal and grow: my home on Rexford Drive.” With Clear My Heart, Rexford bares her soul, offering a touching exploration of vulnerability, love, and a voyage of self-discovery.

Rexford doesn’t run away from the moments that shaped her, but instead embraces the scars that made her. Featuring six deeply personal tracks, Clear My Heart serves as a diary of emotions, with Tromley’s raw and powerful lyrics translating her innermost thoughts and experiences. “This EP is a Polaroid of feelings and not an image of glamour,” explains Rexford. “My EP is a collective of songs that truly came from my heart. I have found the beauty in the imperfect moments that shape us and leave scars that create who we are. I have found healing in looking in the mirror and sitting in silence with my inner child. I have found purpose in learning how to grow again in my late 20s; always healing, never healed.”

