Rainbow Kitten Surprise – SVO

Multi-platinum live sensations Rainbow Kitten Surprise have shared “SVO,” as the fourth album track from the North Carolina-bred quartet’s first full-length release in six years, LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX, due out May 10, 2024 via Elektra.

After years of struggling with her own mental health that resulted in writer’s block, on-stage episodes, and tour cancellations, RKS singer/songwriter/frontperson Ela Melo was properly diagnosed and treated in 2023, vastly improving her quality of life. As if suddenly struck by creative intervention, songs once again poured out of her, writing at least one a day for an entire year and forming the backbone of their 22-track opus LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX.

This epic mosaic of sound and emotion was fully realized once the band – guitarists Bozzy Keller and Ethan Goodpaster, drummer Jess Haney and former bassist Charlie Holt – reconvened in the studio, adding another dimension sonically. Produced by Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) along with Konrad Snyder (Noah Kahan) and Melo, the much-anticipated album ponders life’s ups and downs, and traces the turbulent trajectory of relationships, painted out loud in hues of pop, electronic, rock, and hip-hop. As such, it finds the musicians at their most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise are currently readying for their upcoming Tiny Music Box Tour, a run of underplay shows that feature differing set lists each night, highlighting material from LOVE HATE MUSIC BOX alongside fan-favorites from throughout the band’s beloved discography. With most dates already sold out, the tour will kick off May 6 in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl, followed by a show at New York’s Webster Hall on May 9. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows have been added to their previously announced 2-night stands in Boston, Austin, and Denver. (Full dates below; additional dates later in the year to be announced soon). In partnership with Plus 1, Rainbow Kitten Surprise will donate $1 per ticket to support organizations delivering mental health treatment and access to care.

Tiny Music Box Tour:

May 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville – SOLD OUT

May 9 – New York, NY – Webster Hall – SOLD OUT

May 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

May 14 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – SOLD OUT

May 15 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner – ADDED NIGHT

May 23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – ADDED NIGHT

May 24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

May 25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater – SOLD OUT

May 30 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – ADDED NIGHT + SOLD OUT

May 31 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

June 1 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom – SOLD OUT

