Rachel Grae – Do Better

Explosive pop singer Rachel Grae has released her newest single, “Do Better,” a track showcasing her remarkable storytelling capabilities, cutting lyricism, and intensely passionate vocal delivery.

Rachel Grae’s latest track, “Do Better,” artfully captures the essence of moving past a relationship and confronting an untrue narrative about oneself. Grae’s lyrical brilliance permeates the song as she draws from her lived experiences. The lyrics, “Don’t worry I’ll take the fall, I’ll be the cover-up for ruining it all. Tell everyone I cheated, stole your car and keyed it, and while you’re asleep at night, I set your house on fire,” vividly depict her storytelling prowess. Accompanied by understated yet compelling guitar work, the arrangement builds from a gentle start to a powerful chorus, showcasing Grae’s impressive vocal range. Her expressive and dynamic singing captivates listeners, creating a profound emotional experience even before one fully engages with the lyrics. “Do Better” was collaboratively written by Rachel Grae, Rory Adams, and Dan Gleyzer, with production by Adam Yaron, mixing by Justin Hergett (Lady Gaga, Beyoncé), and mastering by John Greenham (Billie Eilish, girl in red).

Grae’s approach to music is grounded in a raw and genuine passion for her craft, famously stating, “I don’t care if there’s one listener or a million.” As a rising pop star, she is committed to remaining true to herself and maintaining a close connection with her audience, whom she affectionately refers to as her “friend-base.” Drawing inspiration from artists like Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Ben Rector, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, and Demi Lovato, Grae places a high value on realness in narrative and personality.

