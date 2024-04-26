OSKA – April, May , July

After making her triumphant US debut with a slew of appearances at The New Colossus Festival and SXSW, Vienna-based indie-pop singer/songwriter OSKA shares yet another enchanting new single called, “April, May, July,” a song that as much about hope as it is about loss.

OSKA says, “For as long as I can remember, I have struggled with ending any kind of relationship. I had to learn that, sometimes, the only way to regain trust and love is to let go of one another. I’ve spent the last 12 months traveling and living alone for the most part, and recording my album in a different country where I didn‘t know anyone except for my producer. It has been a very important experience for me that gave me the chance to look a lot of things with physical and emotional distance.”

“April, May, July” is the second song OSKA has shared from her forthcoming, anticipated full-length album (details TBA). She introduced the new work with “Like A Song,” which showcases OSKA’s evocative songwriting and enchanting melodies as she delves into themes of clarity and security emerging from what felt like an eternity of turbulence and discomfort.

After taking SXSW by storm, OSKA is now back in Europe where she has tour dates planned throughout the rest of the year, including a headline run, festival appearances, and four very special nights opening for Coldplay in her home city alongside Maggie Rogers this summer.

