Clay – Fade Away

Alt-pop artist CLAY (she/they) has released her new single and music video “Fade Away.” Written after a break-up, the restorative track speaks on trusting time to absorb the memories of a former lover, alleviating the emotional stress that comes with the process. Using nature as the antidote to her broken heart, the visual sees CLAY in a getaway car as she drives to the beach to release her emotions and commit to herself again.

On the release, CLAY shares, “Just like the accompanying video, this song is meant to be played full blast in the car on a sunny afternoon when you finally are ready to move on. It’s the moment you’re ready to fall in love with yourself again, ready to let that world-shattering, earth-shaking love go. In this song, I am letting love fade into the sky, into the ocean, into the elements of nature that I have always trusted wholeheartedly. Nature, the god I worship, whose feet I bow to. Releasing the love that was once all-consuming back to where it came from. Back into the power of the earth and her elements, her glory. Taking on that glory for myself. Taking my power back. Learning to love myself as fiercely as I once loved her. Playful, joyful, embodied.”

“Fade Away” is the third single from CLAY’s highly anticipated EP Waiting for God in the Garden, out May 24th.

“Fade Away” appears alongside ethereal song “Think of You,” which speaks on the idea that love shared between two people should not be deemed wasted just because the relationship has come to an end, and the EP’s introspective title track “Waiting for God in the Garden,” where she comes to terms with the importance of tending to and loving yourself fully. The multifaceted 6-track collection explores the post-breakup emotional rollercoaster and is centered around using childlike wonder from within to rediscover life’s purpose. Using imagery and metaphors about Mother Earth, the project is fueled by CLAY’s deep adoration of nature as she embraces the transformative power of self-love and seeks to heal her heartbreak through music.

CLAY is currently gearing up for the Waiting for God in the Garden tour which kicks off on May 3rd. The tour marks her first full headlining run across the U.S. with performances in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, New York, Nashville, and Denver before wrapping in San Francisco on June 1st. Join her this spring for an unforgettable experience where music transcends boundaries and CLAY’s fantasy world comes to life.

2024 Tour Dates

5/3 – Los Angeles, CA – Peppermint Club

5/5 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

5/7 – Colorado Spring, CO – Vultures

5/9 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre (Studio B)

5/10 – Kansas City, MO – Tin Roof

5/11 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean (Downstairs)

5/12 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

5/14 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

5/15 – Boston, MA – Rockwood Music Hall

5/17 – Washington, DC – DC9

5/21 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

5/22- Nashville, TN – Exit/In

5/23 – St Louis, MO – Blueberry Duck Hill

5/25 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

5/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

5/28 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

5/29 – Portland, OR – Mission

5/31 – Sacramento, CA – Scarlet Room

6/1 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

