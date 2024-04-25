Susan Carol – Karma

Today, acclaimed Fort Worth, TX singer and songwriter Susan Carol serves up a brand new single entitled “Karma” out now. Kicking off another era, it also marks her official debut for Def Jam Recordings following her recent signing to the label.

Bold bells chime, glossy guitar echoes, and strings swoon across the track’s dreamy soundscape. Setting the scene, Susan exhales, “Now I probably shouldn’t say this, but fuck it I’m gonna go ahead and say it.” She proceeds to give an ex hell with her heavenly high register, going on to warn, “I’ll let Karma get you first, that’s just how it works!”

Susan Carol in her own words:

“I hope people listen to “Karma” and feel a sense of relatability, love and responsibility to always put out the energy you want to receive. Treat people how you want to be treated. Love people the way you hope to be loved!”

Susan will embark on a North American headline tour kicking off April 30th in Philadelphia at City Winery. The tour will visit major markets coast-to-coast, with potential additional dates to come.

TOUR DATES:

4/30 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

5/21 Atlanta, GA City Winery

5/25 Oakland, CA Yoshi’s

5/31 Durham, NC Missy Lane’s

6/1 Charlotte, NC The Evening Muse

6/10 St. Louis, MO City Winery

6/11 Chicago, IL City Winery

