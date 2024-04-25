The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Alex Teitz
St Vincent by Alex Da Corte

The wait is over – the highly anticipated seventh album, All Born Screaming, from triple-GRAMMY-winning iconoclast St. Vincent is out today via Total Pleasure Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

All Born Screaming includes the previously released singles “Broken Man”, “Flea” and “Big Time Nothing.”

Produced by St. Vincent and mixed by Cian Riordan, All Born Screaming is an invitation from St. Vincent to test the limits of what is possible–and to then keep going. Brought to life with the aid of a highly curated roster of friends — Rachel Eckroth, Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Mark Guiliana, Cate Le Bon, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Stella Mogzawa and David Ralicke — the album is an unadulterated expression of St. Vincent’s singular vision.

