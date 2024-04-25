Mabel – Vitamins

Today, British award-winning, platinum-selling artist Mabel returns with the brand-new track ‘Vitamins,’ out now via Capitol Records.

Produced by Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet), the sultry cut marks a welcomed return to Mabel’s early R&B roots. Speaking on the track, Mabel explained: “This is my family and friends’ favorite song out of all the music I’ve made over the past couple of years. It’s a reminder to the man I love to take care of himself but also that in difficult times I’ll always be there in his corner. I dedicate the record to my uncle David Cherry who passed during the making of this song. He was a musician and I felt him guiding me musically during the session, to be braver and bolder with my songwriting.”

