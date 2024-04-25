Loveletter – Testament

Loveletter, the new post-punk trio hailing from New York City, is set to release their debut EP, Testament, on June 7.

Today the band is excited to share the EP’s lead single, “Prophets,”

“Prophets,” as described by Loveletter’s Gabriella Zappia, embodies themes of resilience, rebirth, and unapologetic desire. Zappia invites listeners to contemplate the dichotomy of “beware false prophets” versus seizing opportunities with fearless determination.

Fans of post-punk, ’90s alt-rock, and no-wave will find a new obsession in Loveletter. The band’s raw, kinetic energy evokes the spirit of icons like Kim Gordon, Sleater-Kinney Mudhoney, and A Place to Bury Strangers.

Gabriella Zappia, the band’s songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, draws inspiration from her eclectic upbringing in a small Texas town bordering Louisiana. Introduced to music through her father’s jazz and classical records, Zappia’s musical journey took flight with the discovery of SST and Sub Pop catalogs brought home by her older sisters. Songwriting became her vehicle for escape and expression, leading her on a global odyssey from Pittsburgh to Rome to London, before ultimately finding her artistic home in New York City.

Joined by bassist Dennie Gray, a seasoned musician with roots in Alabama’s rock scene, and drummer , Melissa Houston who’s shared bills with everyone from Death Valley Girls to Wayne Kramer.

Following a string of electrifying performances, including opening slots for Bat Fangs and Frightwig, Loveletter entered the studio with veteran producer Martin Bisi (Sonic Youth, Swans, Boredoms) to record Testament in December 2023.

Testament is a sonic journey through the shadowy alleys of NYC, each track a testament to the resilience instilled in its inhabitants. From the cool detachment of “Bully” to the white-knuckle resolve of “Dead Weight,” Loveletter’s sound oscillates between vulnerability and ferocity, culminating in the awakening anthem of “Prophets” and the defiant roar of “Burn Up on Reentry.”

