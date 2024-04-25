The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Videos

Griff – Vertigo & Worldwide Tour

Alex Teitz
Griff

Today, global pop sensation Griff announces her debut album vertigo, arriving July 19th via Warner Records.

Vertigo

Featuring anthemic new single “Miss Me Too,” the full tracklist was unveiled by Griff in a huge, spray-painted dress designed by Central Saint Martins graduate Eden Tan.

vertigo tracklist:

  1. Vertigo
  2. Miss Me Too
  3. Into The Walls
  4. 19th Hour
  5. Astronaut
  6. Anything
  7. Pillow In My Arms
  8. Cycles
  9. Tears For Fun
  10. Hiding Alone
  11. Hole In My Pocket
  12. Everlasting
  13. So Fast
  14. Where Did You Go

Griff has also confirmed a global headline tour, with the North American leg kicking off on September 13 in Washington, DC and running through October 10 in Phoenix, AZ. Pre-sale tickets are available now for those who pre-order the album, with general sale beginning on Friday, May 3.

Before Griff’s debut album had a name, or its titular first single, it had a feeling: vertigo. That pit-of-your-stomach, up-is-down sense that the world is spinning faster than you can keep up with, and your own place in it has never felt less secure. The album is a journey of self-discovery that Griff has shared over three volumes in real-time, weaving songs that resonate with the vertigo arc into work that moves through melancholy and heartache into healing and joy. vertigo witnesses Griff scaling new creative heights without compromising the hand-stitched, home-made magic that first marked her out as British Pop’s most modern, exciting voice.

“The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache,” Griff shares. “I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

Griff 2024 Headline Tour Dates:

Aug 13                   Brisbane, AUS                    Princess Theatre

Aug 15                   Sydney, AUS                                      Enmore Theatre

Aug 17                   Melbourne, AUS                              Northcote Theatre

Aug 19                   Auckland, NZ                                      Powerstation

Sep 13                   Washington, DC                9:30 Club

Sep 16                   Philadelphia, PA                                Theatre of the Living Arts

Sep 17                   New York, NY                                     Terminal 5

Sep 20                   Boston, MA                                        House of Blues

Sep 21                   Montreal, QC                                     Le National

Sep 22                   Toronto, ON                                       Danforth Music Hall

Sep 24                   Detroit, MI                                          St Andrew’s Hall

Sep 26                   Chicago, IL                                           The Vic Theatre

Sep 27                   Minneapolis, MN                             First Avenue, Mainroom

Sep 29                   Denver, CO                                         Ogden Theatre

Sep 30                   Salt Lake City, UT                              The Depot

Oct 2                      Vancouver, BC                   The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 3                      Seattle, WA                                        Showbox SoDo

Oct 4                      Portland, OR                                       Crystal Ballroom

Oct 6                      San Francisco, CA                             Regency Ballroom

Oct 7                      Los Angeles, CA                The Wiltern

Oct 9                      San Diego, CA                    The Observatory North Park

Oct 10                   Phoenix, AZ                                        The Van Buren

Nov 8                     Glasgow, UK                                       O2 Academy

Nov 9                     Birmingham, UK                               O2 Academy

Nov 10                  Bristol, UK                                           O2 Academy

Nov 12                  Manchester, UK                 Academy

Nov 13                  London, UK                                         Alexandra Palace

Nov 16                  Paris, France                                      Élysée Montmartre

Nov 18                  Cologne, Germany                          Carlswerk Victoria

Nov 19                  Amsterdam, Netherlands             Paradiso

Nov 20                  Antwerp, Belgium                            De Roma

Nov 22                  Hamburg, Germany                        Docks

Nov 24                  Berlin, Germany                               Huxleys

Nov 25                  Copenhagen, Denmark Vega

Nov 27                  Munich, Germany                            Theaterfabrik

Nov 29                  Lausanne, Switzerland   Les Docks

Nov 30                  Milan, Italy                                          Magazzini Generalli

Dec 2                     Barcelona, Spain                               Razzmatazz

Dec 3                     Madrid, Spain                                    La Riviera

#wiffygriffy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.