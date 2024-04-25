Geneva Jacuzzi – Dry

Geneva Jacuzzi (née Garvin) is a Los Angeles-based multimedia artist whose immersive and unhinged multimedia performances are the stuff of legend, often involving a psychotropic gallery of masks, costumes, confrontation, and massive art installations. Jacuzzi’s recordings are equally revered, catchy hooks and cryptic moods dusted in 4-track grit.

Today Geneva Jacuzzi returns with the new single “Dry,” a piece of retro-futurist body music about disconnection and uncertainty, accompanied by a striking black & white video which features Geneva suspended upside down.

“Dry” is available via her new label home, Dais Records, who share the following about the signing: “As long-time fans of Geneva’s immersive world-building, singular songwriting and unforgettable live performances, we are honored to welcome her to the Dais roster.”

Geneva Jacuzzi shares: “So excited to join the Dais crew. It’s definitely the coolest label in LA. Exciting new adventures on the horizon!”

With regard to “Dry” she adds: “I took a little break from writing music and when I sat down at home to record, ‘Dry’ was the first song to burst out. The music came together so instantly it’s as if it had been waiting and perfecting itself for years in the ether. The chorus lyrics came that same week after I went on a date with Mike Judge and he never called me back (haha). I wasn’t upset or anything, but I had never been ghosted before and couldn’t help but equate modern love to an appliance you buy on the home shopping network.”

