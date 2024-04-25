AD INFINITUM – Outer Space

Fast-rising modern metal unit AD INFINITUM sets the stage for a brand-new chapter in the band’s history with their new single, “Outer Space”, out now on all streaming services worldwide. “Outer Space” arrives with a visually palpable music video that opens the gates to an exciting and unexpected universe begging to be discovered!

“Outer Space” also underlines the band’s very first North American shows in support of KAMELOT on their Awaken The World Tour 2024. The tour kicks off today in Baltimore, MD, and will cross North America and back, ultimately coming to an end in Tampa, FL on May 25.

AD INFINITUM on “Outer Space”:

“Welcome to a new page of the AD INFINITUM story where a new era begins. A journey from the ominous darkness of the Abyss to the freeing and energizing dreamscapes of Elysium, passing through the hope and empowerment found at the Surface. Discover our new single ‘Outer Space’, a song that resounds like a sincere and intimate piece of a diary. A grey lullaby tinted with a few drops of hopeful colors.”

AD INFINITUM LIVE 2024

Supporting KAMELOT on their Awaken The World Tour 2024:

North America

** = Featuring Seven Spires, No HammerFall

4/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head ** – LOW TICKETS

4/26 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount **

4/27 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live **

4/28 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole ** – LOW TICKETS

4/30 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

5/1 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre – LOW TICKETS

5/3 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

5/4 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

5/6 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s

5/7 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

5/9 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

5/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

5/11 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove – LOW TICKETS

5/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

5/14 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

5/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth

5/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

5/21 – Richmond, VA @ The National

5/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

5/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at Masquerade – LOW TICKETS

5/25 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

Europe & UK:

10/12 NL – Utrecht @ Tivoli

10/13 DE – Munich @ Backstage

10/15 DE – Berlin @ Kesselhaus

10/17 SK – Bratislava @ Majestic

10/18 CZ – Zlin @ Rock Cafe

10/19 SI – Ljubljana @ Kino Siska

10/20 IT – Milan @ Live Club

10/22 ES – Bilbao @ Santana 27

10/23 ES – Madrid @ Riveira

10/25 FR – Lyon @ La Rayonne

10/26 CH – Pratteln @ Z7

10/27 DE – Oberhausen @ Turbinenhalle

10/29 DE – Hamburg @ Markthalle

10/30 DE – Antwerpen @ Trix

11/1 UK – Wolverhampton @ KK‘s

11/2 UK – London @ Kentish

11/3 UK – Manchester @ Ritz

