The Decemberists – All I Want Is You
Today, The Decemberists have released a new single, “All I Want Is You.”
The track, which appears on their forthcoming new album, is a simple and pleading love song set to finger-picked guitar, muted horns and light vocal harmonies. It’s the most unadorned song on the record, and in many ways the most emotionally potent track in the collection.
Colin Meloy on “All I Want Is You” “‘All I Want Is You” is a love song. An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern — “Don’t want pretty poses…” — and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”
The Decemberists new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, out on June 14th via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers).
The band returns with their 9th studio album after a 6 year hiatus, with a remarkable double album produced by lead-singer Colin Meloy and Tucker Martine and featuring guest appearances from The Shins’ James Mercer and REM’s Mike Mills.
Tour Dates:
– co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^
-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”
April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center – SOLD OUT
May 2: Boston, MA – Roadrunner
May 3: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT
May 6: Toronto, ON – Exhibition Place – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 7: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
May 8: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 10: Washington DC – The Anthem
May 11: Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
May 12: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
May 14: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater
May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
May 19: St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT
May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – SOLD OUT
May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^
July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
July 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT
July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphreys – SOLD OUT
July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater
July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing
July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater
July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 31: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT
August 2: Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*
August 25: London, UK – All Points East
