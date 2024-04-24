The Decemberists – All I Want Is You

Today, The Decemberists have released a new single, “All I Want Is You.”

The track, which appears on their forthcoming new album, is a simple and pleading love song set to finger-picked guitar, muted horns and light vocal harmonies. It’s the most unadorned song on the record, and in many ways the most emotionally potent track in the collection.

Colin Meloy on “All I Want Is You” “‘All I Want Is You” is a love song. An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern — “Don’t want pretty poses…” — and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”

The Decemberists new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, out on June 14th via YABB Records (Thirty Tigers).

The band returns with their 9th studio album after a 6 year hiatus, with a remarkable double album produced by lead-singer Colin Meloy and Tucker Martine and featuring guest appearances from The Shins’ James Mercer and REM’s Mike Mills.

Tour Dates:

– co-bill w/ The Head And The Heart ^

-w/ Special Guest Ratboys unless noted with a “*”

April 30: Kingston, NY- Ulster Performing Arts Center – SOLD OUT

May 2: Boston, MA – Roadrunner

May 3: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre – SOLD OUT

May 6: Toronto, ON – Exhibition Place – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 7: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

May 8: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 10: Washington DC – The Anthem

May 11: Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

May 14: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theater

May 15: Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

May 17: St Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

May 19: St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre – SOLD OUT

May 21: Chicago, IL – Salt Shed – SOLD OUT

May 22: Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

May 24: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 12: Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

July 13: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

July 14: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

July 15: Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

July 18: San Diego, CA – Humphreys – SOLD OUT

July 19: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

July 20: Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 22: Santa Fe, NM – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

July 23: Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

July 24: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

July 26: Missoula, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheater

July 27: Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

July 29: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 31: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

July 31: Seattle, WA – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre* – SOLD OUT

August 2: Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

August 3: Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield*

August 25: London, UK – All Points East

#thedecemberists